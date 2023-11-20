Meet Trey Smith, Willow and Jaden Smith’s older brother

Trey Smith has a close relationship with his dad Will Smith. The Hollywood star welcomed his first son with his then-wife Sheree Zampino in 1992, and while the former celebrity couple went through a divorce, which affected Trey’s relationship with his dad, the father-son duo are now best friends.

Sheree filed for divorce in 1996, with Will previously revealing how he felt at the time. “Divorce was the ultimate failure for me,” he said, explaining that Trey was 2 years old. “I’m a way better father than I am a husband. In that process, you start fighting for your rights, and the kid is in the middle,” he said.

“In the first couple years of Trey’s life, because Sheree and I were divorced, I think my desire to never have my son see me in that way made me more absent as a father,” Will previously explained on Red Table Talk.

The actor described it as a difficult time, as he wanted to reconnect with Trey. However, it took time for them to get to where they are now. “It has not always been like this between Trey & I. We STRUGGLED FOR YEARS after my Divorce from his Mother. He felt betrayed & abandoned. It is a Wild Blessing to recover & restore a Loving Relationship with My Beautiful Son!” Will wrote on Instagram.

Trey also has a great relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith, and their two children Willow and Jaden. The celebrity family can be seen posing together on the red carpet, and have shared glimpses of their lives at home, proving that they are very close.

Apart from appearing in smaller roles, Trey also pursued a musical career, releasing his 2020 album ‘Best Wishes.’ He also has a passion for gaming and is always sharing more about his family’s projects on social media.