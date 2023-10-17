Will Smith finally shares his official statement amid Jada Pinkett’s jaw-dropping revelations

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith’s names have been inescapable the last few weeks. As Jada promotes the release of her memoir Worthy, officially out today, October, 17, there have been jaw-dropping revelations surrounding her life and relationship with Will. Everyone has been wondering what the actor thinks about the situation, and on Tuesday, the Fresh Prince star finally shared his official statement.



Staying true to his comedic qualities, Will’s official statement was the perfect time to troll. “So here’s the thing, my opinion on the,” he says before sneezing. The sneeze prompts a ridiculous zoom-out showing plains across the world. “Needed you to weigh in with this opinion. It’s on point!” one user commented. “I’m going to use this next time somebody asks me about politics!” someone else quipped.

Amid the drama, Will has limited comments on his Instagram account. Their daughter, Willow Smith, removed the ability for people to comment altogether. Before doing so, many people were leaving unkind comments about the situation with her parents.

While Will has not shared his opinion on the stories Jada has shared, like the fact that they’ve been separated since 2016, he did share a letter with Jay Shetty.

Theh 52 year-old appeared on his podcast On Purpose with Jay Shetty, where Shetty read her a letter written by Will.

“I just turned the final page of Worthy,” he wrote. “It is amazing to realize that despite having lived most of my life by your side, I still found myself shocked, and stunned, and caught off guard, laughing, then inspired, then heartbroken. I was all over the place,” Will continued. “It’s one thing to hear anecdotes at a family barbecue, but it was truly overwhelming to take in your story, potently condensed in this way.”

While many think Jada has been hurting Will, it’s clear the 55-year-old Oscar winner is standing by her side. “I know it wasn’t easy to excavate the depths in that way. I applaud and honor you,” he continued. “If I had read this book 30 years ago, I definitely would have hugged you more. I’ll start now. Welcome to the Authors Club. I love you endlessly. Now go get some Merlot and take a rest.” The letter moved her to tears.