Will Smith shares a relaxing post following Jada Pinkett Smith’s revelatory statements

Will Smith can’t be bothered. The actor recently shared his first post on social media following various Jada Pinkett-Smith interviews where she made surprising revelations about her life, including the fact that she and Smith have been separated since 2016.

The video shows him in a boat, with him lounging in the cabin and wearing the appropriate protective gear when at sea. “Fun fact about me,” says a voiceover. “I can take a nap almost anywhere,” it continues, showing Smith napping while multiple notification sounds ring in his pocket. Smith then wakes up, shakes his head and smiles at the camera and heads outside of the boat, enjoying the stunning sights. He’s wearing a black puffy jacket “Notifications off,” reads the post’s caption, which also has a smiling emoji.

The post was met with positive reception, with his followers appreciating his humor. Jada Pinkett-Smith left a comment, dropping a couple of laughing and crying emojis. Smith made the post following various interviews of Jada Pinkett-Smith, where she’s discussed her upcoming memoir, titled “Worthy.”

@apnewsentertainment “If I had read this book 30 years ago, I definitely would have hugged you more.” Jada Pickett Smith listens to a letter Will Smith wrote in response to her new memoir “Worthy.” This clip comes from Picket Smith’s appearance on the podcast “On Purpose with Jay Shetty.” #jadapinkettsmith#willsmith#jayshetty ♬ original sound - AP Entertainment - AP Entertainment

Jada Pinkett-Smith’s upcoming memoir

In a new episode of the podcast “On Purpose with Jay Shetty,” Pinkett-Smith discussed her upcoming memoir, which explores her life and past fully. Shetty read her a letter written by Will Smith after he’d read her memoir, which prompted a very emotional response from her. “I applaud and honor you. If I had read this book 30 years ago, I definitely would’ve hugged you more,” said the letter. “I’ll start now. Welcome to the Authors Club. I love you endlessly. Now go get some Merlot and take a rest.”

Pinkett-Smith laughed and said, “He know I can’t have no Merlot. That’s beautiful. That’s why I can’t divorce that joker.”