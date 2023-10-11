Meet Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith’s kids: Trey, Jaden and Willow

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith have one of Hollywood’s most famous marriages. The two are some of the leading actors in the industry, with each building a career that stands on its own. Their children are also very talented and have grown under the public spotlight, managing to showcase their individuality through various forms.

Trey Smith

Trey Smith

Trey is the eldest, being 30 years old. He’s Will and Sheree Zampino’s son, even though Pinkett-Smith considers him her own. The two have a great relationship, with Trey sharing a touching post on his Instagram following Pinkett-Smith’s birthday. “You’ve turned unconditional love into an Olympic sport. I’m forever grateful to acknowledge and share another beautiful trip around the sun with you... Happy Birthday Bonus Mom.”

While Smith is the least notorious of the Smith kids, he’s also an artist, having appeared in some films and shared some of his musical projects.

Jaden Smith

Jaden Smith

Jaden is Will and Jada’s first child together and is 25 years old. He’s been on our screens since he was a baby, featured in films alongside his dad like “Pursuit of Happyness” and “After Earth.” He then starred in the “Karate Kid” remake alongside Jackie Chan.

Over the past years, Jaden has leaned more towards modeling and has released his own musical projects. In 2017, he released an album called “SYRE.”

Willow Smith

Willow Smith

Willow Smith is 22 years old. She appears to be the one that’s more featured in the public eye, having her own talkshow alongside her mom and grandmother (Adrienne Banfield-Norris) called “Red Table Talk.” Despite her willingness to be in the public eye, Will has discussed how she was the first in his family to rebel against acting and musical projects. “Willow was the first one to begin the mutiny and it was my first realisation that success and money don’t mean happiness,” said Will in Heart to Hart, a show hosted by Kevin Hart.

Willow’s most recent musical project is a rock album called “Coping Mechanism.” Her work has been met with critical acclaim, having collaborations with artists like Camila Cabello, and more.