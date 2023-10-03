Willow Smith shares stunning Earth, Wind, and Fire cover

Willow Smith is sharing a throwback. The daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith has shared a video on her Instagram, showing off her bass and vocal skills on a stunning Earth, Wind, and Fire cover.

The video shows Smith with her hair braided and held together in a bun as she plays the bass and provides back up vocals to a recording of Earth, Wind and Fire’s “Reasons.” She’s wearing an orange top with some colorful patterns on it and some black pants. She captioned the post simply, with some emojis of a planet Earth, the wind, and some fire.

Her followers were quick to praise her skills, with Earth, Wind and Fire themselves writing, “Beautiful.” Lenny Kravitz also shared some encouragement, writing, “Yes! Verdine White is an education. Love it,” he wrote, referring to Earth, Wind, and Fire’s bassist.

Jada, Willow, Will, Jaden, and Trey

The Smiths struggles with fame

Earlier this year, Will Smith was featured in an episode of Kevin Hart’s show, Heart to Hart. In it, he discussed the toll of fame and how he regretted trying to get his kids involved in the entertainment industry when they were little. “Karate Kid came out in June, ‘Whip My Hair’ came out in October. I’m building this dream of a family I’ve had in my mind. ‘I’m going to do it better than my father did it.’ We’ve talking about it, my father was abusive. I told myself I would never have that kind of energy with my family and I had a dream, an idea of a family I was building. Pretty much 2010 to 2012 I had achieved everything I had ever dreamed,” he said, referring to the movie that starred his son Jaden and Willow’s first song.

"Nobody in my family was happy," Will admitted. "No one wanted to be in a platoon. Willow was the first one to begin the mutiny and it was my first realization that success and money don't mean happiness,” he said.