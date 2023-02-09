Jaden Smith’s new fashion line is inspired by Will Smith’s style in the 90s

Jaden Smith is known for his fashion style. The 24-year-old actor and singer is always attending fashion shows and paying attention to the next trend. He was recently spotted at Stella McCartney’s runway show in Paris Fashion Week, wearing a classic black suit from his MSFTSrep collection, completing the look with a headpiece inspired by Will Smith and his character in ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.’

During his latest interview with Footwear News, Jaden revealed how his new collection came to life. “I wanted to make people into plants, to turn people into flowers. Being part of nature is the highest level of consciousness,” he said to the publication.“I thought back to an episode of the ‘Fresh Prince’, where something happens that my dad has to dress up like a sunflower. The episode was super embarrassing for him. But I was like this is an amazing idea of how to turn someone into a flower.”

He continued, “I’ve been making these new headpieces as a kind of psychedelic statement piece that you would wear to show people how you feel about the world and how different and strange you might be.”

Jaden said to FN that his brand is “catered to people who feel different and weird, like they don’t fit in. There’s a pain sometimes, when you feel like you are something else, that you can’t express yourself, and there’s a pain when you can’t express yourself. So this is for those people who just want to express themselves. It makes people smile.”