Jada Pinkett Smith has been living a separate life from Will Smith since 2016

In a candid revelation, Jada Pinkett Smith recently shared that she and her husband, Will Smith, have been leading “completely separate lives” since 2016. This revelation comes as part of an NBC News primetime special with Hoda Kotb, offering a glimpse into their journey towards self-discovery and redefining their relationship.

©GettyImages



Will Smith (L) and Jada Pinkett Smith (R) attend the premiere of Apple Original Films‘ “Emancipation” at Regency Village Theatre on November 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

While the news of their separation may be surprising to some, it serves as a poignant reminder that even long-standing relationships are not immune to the complexities of life.

The Struggles of a High-Profile Marriage

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith are undoubtedly one of Hollywood’s most iconic couples, having been married since 1997. They have weathered many storms together, raising children and navigating the ups and downs of fame. Yet, like any other couple, they have faced their share of challenges. In the NBC News special, Pinkett Smith revealed that they chose to keep their separation private until they were “ready.”

During her conversation with Hoda, Pinkett Smith emphasized that the decision to lead separate lives was not a reflection of a lack of love but rather an exploration of how to redefine their partnership. They were asked, “How do we present that to people?” It is a question that many couples may grapple with when confronting the complexities of their relationship.

Part of what makes Pinkett Smith’s revelation so significant is the honesty with which she discusses their challenges. The idea of leading separate lives in a marriage is not new, but acknowledging it publicly and sharing their journey can offer insights and support to those in similar situations.

They are Not Legally Divorced

Despite living apart for several years, Jada Pinkett Smith clarified that she and Will Smith are not legally divorced. This fact highlights the unique nature of their relationship. Instead of opting for a traditional divorce, they are taking the time to navigate the complexities and intricacies of their connection.

In choosing to share their story, Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith have taken a bold step towards normalizing the idea that relationships, particularly long-term ones, evolve and change over time. The notion that couples must always conform to societal expectations of togetherness is challenged here.