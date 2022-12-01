Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Will Smith is back on the red carpet. The seasoned actor, who’s sought a break from the spotlight following his controversial Oscars appearance, attended the premiere of “Emancipation,” his new film. He was accompanied by his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith and his children Trey, Willow and Jaden.
The premiere was hosted at the Regency hotel in Los Angeles and was a star-studded affair.
Per The Hollywood Reporter, Smith was welcomed back with clapping by the photographers, prompting him to joke, “What’s the deal? What’s the deal?” He posed with different members of the cast and spent a good amount of time speaking with different news outlets.
