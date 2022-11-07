Jimmy Kimmel to host the 2023 Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel will host next year’s Oscars. Again.

The late-night talk show host will be celebrating his third opportunity hosting the prestigious awards show, having previously worked on the 2017 and 2018 programs. Following his two year stint, the Academy Awards aire without hosts until the year 2022.

Kimmel was the host of the 90th Academy Awards, where Guillermo Del Toro’s “The Shape of Water” won Best Picture

The announcement was shared by The Academy, via Twitter. “Introducing your 95th Academy Awards host, Jimmy Kimmel. Welcome back!” they wrote.

“Being invited to host the Oscars for a third time is either a great honor or a trap,” said Kimmel in a press release. “Either way, I am grateful to the Academy for asking me so quickly after everyone good said no.”

The Academy Awards were looking for a safe choice following last year’s program, which featured Will Smith slapping Chris Rock, unscripted. The incident resulted in Smith getting a 10 year ban from attending any academy event or program, with the slap becoming the most notable part of the evening, eclipsing the films and filmmakers that were awarded and the trio of hosts – Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes.

Will Smith’s infamous slap

In an older interview with Good Morning America, Kimmel shared his approach to hosting Awards Shows like the Oscars, and how important it was for comedians to address serious moments over the course of the evening.

“I’m still doing a comedy show and I need to be funny and entertain my audience, but I also think that we’ve matured enough ... to the point where we can accept late-night talk show hosts speaking about a serious subject,” he said. “And I think that it’s almost necessary now.”

The 2023 Oscars will air Sunday, March 12, 2023.