Will Smith says he will ‘understand’ if people aren’t ready to watch ‘Emancipation’ following Chris Rock slap

It’s still hard to believe the world watched Will Smith slap Chris Rock at The Oscars in March, but here we are. While Will has spoken up in the past about the night that changed his life, we can expect to hear more about it in the coming days as the press tour for Emancipation, has begun.

The film which is based on a true story, tells the story of a slave named Peter. Since the slap, there have been some who have taken to social media to vow that they will never watch a movie by Will again. But the actor is hopeful that people will still support the film.

In an interview with Kevin McCarthy, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star said he would “completely understand” if someone isn’t ready to watch one of his films yet. “I would absolutely respect that and allow them their space to not be ready,” he noted.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, he says his “deepest concern is” his team. “Antoine has done what I think is the greatest work of his entire career. The people on this team have done some of the best work of their entire careers, and my deepest hope is that my actions don’t penalize my team. At this point, that’s what I’m working for,” the actor continued.