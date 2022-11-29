Will Smith says he will ‘understand’ if people aren’t ready to watch ‘Emancipation’ following Chris Rock slap

It’s still hard to believe the world watched Will Smith slap Chris Rock at The Oscars in March, but here we are. While Will has spoken up in the past about the night that changed his life, we can expect to hear more about it in the coming days as the press tour for Emancipation, has begun.
The film which is based on a true story, tells the story of a slave named Peter. Since the slap, there have been some who have taken to social media to vow that they will never watch a movie by Will again. But the actor is hopeful that people will still support the film.
In an interview with Kevin McCarthy, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star said he would “completely understand” if someone isn’t ready to watch one of his films yet. “I would absolutely respect that and allow them their space to not be ready,” he noted.
Directed by Antoine Fuqua, he says his “deepest concern is” his team. “Antoine has done what I think is the greatest work of his entire career. The people on this team have done some of the best work of their entire careers, and my deepest hope is that my actions don’t penalize my team. At this point, that’s what I’m working for,” the actor continued.
"I completely understand that if...someone is not ready, I would absolutely respect that and allow them their space to not be ready...My deepest hope is that my actions don't penalize my team."— Kevin McCarthy (@KevinMcCarthyTV) November 28, 2022
Will Smith on audiences who aren't ready to watch his films after Oscars. #GoodDayDCpic.twitter.com/2fc3XaXbMa
Will is also a producer on the film which follows “Peter” as he navigates the swamps of Louisiana to escape plantation owners that nearly killed him, per Variety.
“I’m hoping that the material — the power of the film, the timeliness of the story — I’m hoping that the good that can be done would open people’s hearts at a minimum to see and recognize and support the incredible artists in and around this film,” the 54-year-old continued.
Will’s actions at The Oscars came with consequences, like a 10 years award ban. He resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts after they gave him a disciplinary hearing notice. “The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy,” Will said in an apology.
However despite the repercussions from the Academy, in addition to the release of Emancipation, Martin Lawrence confirmed Bad Boys 4 would still be moving forward.
Emancipation will be released in select theaters on December 2, 2022, before its streaming release on Apple TV + December 9, 2022