The reason Chris Rock declined Oscars offer to host 2023 ceremony

It seems Chris Rock was once again asked to host the Academy Awards, following the televised and controversial slap by fellow actor Will Smith during the 2022 ceremony.

Loading the player...

The 57-year-old comedian revealed details of the offer during one of his comedy sets in Phoenix, Arizona, over the weekend. He explained to the audience that going back to hosting the Oscars would be like returning to the scene of a crime.

Rock even made a reference to the 1995 murder trial of O.J. Simpson, whose ex-wife fate took a wrong turn after she left a pair of eyeglasses at an Italian restaurant. To which the comedian said that it would be like asking Nicole Brown Simpson “to go back to the restaurant.”

As reported by the Arizona Republic, Rock continued to talk about Will Smith and the Oscars incident, referencing Muhammed Ali in the 2001 movie ‘Ali.’ “He’s bigger than me,” he said. “The state of Nevada would not sanction a fight between me and Will Smith.”

And while the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has yet to comment about the offer Rock is referring to, the newly appointed Academy CEO Bill Kramer stated that they are “committed to having a host on the show this year,” adding, “We want to move forward and to have an Oscars that celebrates cinema. That’s our focus right now.”