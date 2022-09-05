"Concussion" New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals
Will Smith was seen aboard one of the world’s most dangerous train rides in South America

Smith is currently shooting the second season of “Welcome to Earth,” a Narional Geographic documentary.

By Maria Loreto -New York

Will Smith is currently shooting the second season of “Welcome to Earth.” The National Geographic documentary takes viewers to some of the most beautiful and arresting locations on Earth. Currently, Smith was spotted in Ecuador, aboard one of the most dangerous train rides in the world.

Will Smith in Ecuador.

Smith was photographed blowing kisses to his fans aboard the train that travels from Nariz del Diablo (Devil’s Nose) to Simbombe. The train ride is risky due to its route, which goes along a steep cliff with a thousand mile drop, made up of a string of twists and turns. According to the Ecuador Rail website, the route got its name due to the many deaths and complications that were triggered by its construction.

Smith aboard the train in Ecuador.

The actor wore a bright long sleeved yellow shirt with a brown cap and dark blue collar. Throughout the filming of the show, Smith has participated in a number of adventures, including visiting Icelandic rivers and volcanos.

This year, Smith has taken a backseat to the spotlight. “Welcome to Earth” is one of his few projects that remains in motion, with most of them being delayed due to his actions at this year’s Academy Awards, where he slapped Chris Rock after he made some comments regarding Jada Pinkett-Smith’s hair.

Smith’s most recent appearance showed him apologizing for his actions, claiming that he was learning and trying to be a better person every day.

