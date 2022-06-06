Jaden Smith gives intimate performance in New York ahead of opening night for Justin Bieber

Jaden Smith joined his fans Friday night at Somewhere Nowhere nightclub in Chelsea, giving an exclusive and intimate performance, in preparation for his opening night for Justin Bieber at Madison Square Garden next week.

©Iris Tang Somewhere Nowhere





His special performance also coincided with the 30th birthday of his DJ Daniel D’Artiste, with the crowd going crazy with the show, as they celebrated with Veuve Rosé and sparklers on their perch in the DJ boot.

Jaden has been on the road joining Justin on his Justice World Tour during all 52 dates. Now the actor and singer is getting ready for one of the biggest performances of the tour, which is set to take place at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York.