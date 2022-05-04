Justin Bieber reflects on ‘emotional breakdown’ after marrying Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber is opening up about mental health and marriage, revealing that he experienced “a little bit of an emotional breakdown” after marrying Hailey Bieber, as he thought this would solve his personal issues.

Loading the player...

The singer shared what happened during an interview for Apple Music, explaining that after marrying in 2019, he realized his problems would not automatically fix.

Justin described marriage as “a journey” and admitted that he “thought marriage was going to fix all my problems and it didn’t,“ adding, ”It just kind of was a reflection of like, man, you’re a bit of a hypocrite man.”

And while he had an “emotional breakdown” this would help him discover the cause of some of his issues, “You want your wife to do something that you’re not doing and it’s like, it’s hard sometimes to look in the mirror and really have to realize, man, maybe you’re not the person that you necessarily thought that you were. And that’s just a result of trauma and life circumstances.”

He also revealed that his relationship with God has “really changed everything” for the best; “Just the idea that I’m forgiven and that he’s walking me through this journey and day by day, I get to just get better and better and not be too hard on myself.”

“When you can have a perspective that God is not an angry dude, he is a loving, considerate, compassionate God who knows what we’re going through and just wants us to be the best versions of ourselves. And so that for me in that perspective has really changed everything, man,” Justin concluded.