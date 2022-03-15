Justin Bieber is “traumatized” after Hailey Bieber’s blood-clot scare

Hailey Bieber was hospitalized in Palm Springs, California last week with stroke-like symptoms. But thankfully, the 25-year-old ended is doing better, and is resting at home. While Hailey is okay the terrifying health scare left an impact on her husband Justin Bieber, who can “barely sleep” and is “probably more traumatized than even she is,” per PEOPLE.

The model shared the news on Saturday, revealing she “suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen.” A source told PEOPLE, “When it happened, there was a lot of panic. Justin texted everyone he knew and asked everyone to pray for her, and he never left her side.”

Justin was ready to do anything to help her in a moment that reminded both of them about “mortality.” “He was saying that he can’t lose her, that whatever it takes, he wanted the best medical treatment available,” the source said.

Now, he knows what really matters. “He realizes, and is telling people around him, how much Hailey is his rock, and how she saved him from a dark time,” they continued.

“He needs to appreciate her every day. He’s going to keep an eye on her and help her however he can. And he has everyone around him praying for her continued good health. It shook him up,” they added.

Hailey was also impacted by the health scare, telling fans it was “definitely one of the scariest moments I’ve ever been through.”