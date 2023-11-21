Sofia Vergara parties with Leonardo DiCaprio, Justin Bieber, and more at F1 Vegas Grand Prix

It was a star-studded night at the Las Vegas Formula 1 Grand Prix. A-list stars and fan-favorite celebrities attended the private party following the highly anticipated event, including Colombian icon Sofia Vergara, who had the time of her life after watching the race from the VIP area, at the Qatar Airways suite.

Among the rest of the stars at the event, Leonardo DiCaprio was also in attendance, joined by his longtime friend Tobey Maguire, as well as Casey Affleck, Brooklyn Beckham, and James Harden. DiCaprio was also spotted at the exclusive Wynn Hotel amid the race, as he is known to be friends with Lewis Hamilton.

All stars and celebrities were seen at Delilah after the race, including Justin Bieber, Jon Hamm, Tyga, Nina Dobrev, Kim Kardashian’s rumored boyfriend Odell Beckham Jr, Zach Braff, Corey Gamble, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Karlie Kloss, and more.

Fans of the F1 were spotted paying close attention to the race, with a clip of Rihanna going viral, with the singer being accompanied by her partner A$AP Rocky, having a fun time from Puma’s VIP area.

Another hotspot for celebrities following the event was the long-awaited Kylie Minogue performance at the Voltaire in the Venetian Las Vegas, where stars came together to see the incredible show, including Cara Delevingne, who was seen enjoying a memorable night watching the singer.

Celebrity power couples were also in attendance, with Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck walking the red carpet at Lavo in The Venetian Resort Las Vegas over the weekend, where a secret poker game was taking place, attended by Jimmy Kimmel, Colton Underwood, Tobey Maguire, and Cara Delevingne.