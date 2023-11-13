Leonardo DiCaprio celebrates his birthday with girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti and celebrity friends

Leonardo DiCaprio was surrounded by his loved ones during his 49th birthday celebration in Los Angeles. The Hollywood star was accompanied by his girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti, and some of his closest celebrity friends, including his longtime friend Tobey Maguire.

The actor was all smiles having dinner at the Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica over the weekend, ahead of his birthday bash in Beverly Hills. Leonardo was photographed with his girlfriend, the ‘SpiderMan’ star, Jennifer Meyer, and Geoffrey Ogunlesi.

DiCaprio threw a big celebration on Saturday following his birthday dinner, where many A-List actors and celebrities were spotted, including Salma Hayek, Jay-Z, Kim Kardashian, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Snoop Dogg, Tobey Maguire, Taika Waititi, Axl Rose, Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz, among others.

As reported by People, the actor and the model seemed very much in love and were “affectionate and kissing throughout the night,“ with a close source sharing more details about the evening, adding that “at one point everyone was singing classic hip hop.”

The guests celebrated DiCaprio until the next day, “with many guests staying past 4 a.m.” Lil Wayne was reportedly part of the gathering and performed at one point, with the actor’s friends carrying “[him] around the room.”

An insider previously revealed to Page Six that the pair were getting serious as their relationship kept going strong. “They’ve been spending quite a bit of time together over the past few months, and they’re enjoying getting to know one another on a deeper level,” the source shared with the publication.