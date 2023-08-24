Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti spark romance rumors after ice cream date: Who is she?

It seems Leonardo DiCaprio is giving love a new chance with a new mystery woman. The Hollywood star was recently photographed on a recent outing in Santa Barbara, California, being accompanied by 25-year-old model Vittoria Ceretti. The pair were spotted going on a coffee run and enjoying some ice cream while taking a walk around town.

The 48-year-old actor wore a casual look, which consisted of gray shorts, a white T-shirt, gray sneakers, and a matching hat. He also wore a face mask, seemingly to go unnoticed. Meanwhile, the stunning model wore a white long-sleeve sweater, black shorts, gray sneakers, and black sunglasses.

And while their romance has yet to be confirmed, the pair looked very friendly enjoying the summer weather and having a casual conversation. The Italian model was discovered at the Elite Look Model contest in 2012 at 14 years old and went on to work with top fashion brands, including Tom Ford, Balenciaga, Versace, Chanel, Yves Saint Laurent, and Givenchy, among others.

She has also been featured on the cover of worldwide magazines, including Vogue and Bazaar. Vittoria was previously described as one of the “New Supers” of this generation. The model, who currently has over 1.5 million followers, is known for keeping her personal life private, only showing her professional side on social media.

Meanwhile, Leo was previously involved with model Gigi Hadid, and the pair reportedly had an on-and-off relationship but it seems things have fizzled out for the former couple, as the actor has been spotted accompanied by other young models during his recent European vacation, hanging out in lavish yachts and working on his tan while being in good company.