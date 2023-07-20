Leonardo DiCaprio takes his mom to the exclusive Club 55 in St. Tropez

Leonardo DiCaprio is used to partying on boats and going to beach clubs with beautiful women, but he recently invited his mom instead. On Wednesday, the actor was photographed in St. Tropez with his mother Irmelin Indenbirken, and bestie, Tobey Maguire.





Leo’s mom is Irmelin Indenbirken

The Oscar winner, who is reportedly still dating Gigi Hadid, walked his mom over the boat while wearing a face mask. He wore a white T-shirt, beige shorts, and black sneakers, keeping it casual.



Tobey Maguire and Leonardo DiCaprio are good friends

Once they boarded the white boat, they took in the fresh breeze as they headed off for their day at the exclusive beach club. Club 55 was founded in 1955, starting as a simple beach shack serving refreshments to beachgoers. It’s since evolved into an exclusive destination visited by Hollywood stars, musicians, models, and other elite.





Who is Leonardo Dicaprio’s mom?

The woman who welcomed one of the most acclaimed actors in history is Irmelin Indenbirken. She was born in 1943 and is of German descent. Indenbirkin worked as a legal secretary and later became a stay-at-home mom to support DiCaprio’s acting career when he was young.





Leonardo di Caprio between his mother Irmelin Indenbirken and his grandmother 1999

He’s said in the past that she’s always believed in his dreams of becoming an actor. “She supported this little kid who said, ‘I want to be an actor,’ at twelve years old, which is ridiculous, and she drove me to all these auditions. She’s the only reason I’m able to do what I do,” he said.

DiCaprio’s biographer, Lisa Arcella, told Daily Mail, “Leo often takes his mother as his date to awards shows. She loves all the glamour and excitement, and he loves to spoil her. He wants to repay her for all the sacrifices she made when he was growing up. But it runs deeper than that. They are extremely close.”