Jamie Lynn Spears became emotional when her daughter expressed her desire to pursue a career in acting

Jamie Lynn Spears has firsthand experience with the challenges of being behind the cameras during her teenage years. When she heard her eldest daughter, Maddie Brian, dreams of becoming an actress, her emotions couldn’t be contained, and tears welled up.

As the younger sister of Britney Spears, Jamie Lynn now finds herself grappling with a dilemma - her 15-year-old daughter’s aspiration for stardom clashes with her own less-than-pleasant experience as a teen idol.

It’s a poignant moment for Jamie Lynn as she navigates the complexities of fame and motherhood, hoping to support her daughter’s dreams while being mindful of her struggles in the limelight.

Apart from Maddie’s aspiration to be on set like her mother, who gained fame from starring in Zoey 101, she also faces the weight of comments from her peers who constantly judge her based on her connection with Britney Spears and everything surrounding the singer, including the rumored distance between the Spears sisters.

In a recent interview with Variety, Jamie Lynn shared how she often encourages Maddie, reminding her to take pride in her family’s accomplishments. “You should be so proud. Look at what your family’s done and accomplished. We came from a small town, and now everybody’s fascinated by the good and, especially, the bad. But look at what an example of a strong female you have. You have something to be proud of, and you should have pride in that,” she said.

Despite any concerns she may have about her daughter’s artistic career, Jamie Lynn is fearlessly returning to the set to film the sequel of the series that launched her to stardom, Zoey 102, set to premiere on Paramount+ on August 11th.

“Zoey is near and dear to my heart because I had such a big part in creating her when I was younger and making her someone that I felt connected to. I always had this dream of being able to play her again as an adult — or just meet her as an adult. It’s been years of getting it right, getting it wrong, figuring out logistically how to make this work and putting a team together that really wanted it to happen the right way,” Spears said. “When I walked on set the first day I was like, ‘My God, we really did this. We’re here, we’re doing it,’” she passionately shares.

A retrospective of her youth and farewell to the sets

Jamie Lynn reflected on how it was for her to face a teenage pregnancy, ultimately leading to the Nickelodeon show’s end. “I think when I wrapped ‘Zoey,’ there were all these plans of things like, ‘Let’s go do movies.’ I was reading scripts for things I was excited about. But like many young girls, I thought I was in love. And there I am, pregnant at 16. I was so concerned about bringing another human being into this world, but I needed to figure out who I was,” she said. “And the press wasn’t exactly very nice. I wanted to get as far away from it as I could. So I got a house in Mississippi. I put up a gate, put myself on a budget, and said, ‘I’m gonna raise my baby back here.’ And that’s what I did for a while. But I also wanted to show her that I could provide for her future and that I could continue on to be what I wanted to be. Bringing her into my life was not something that I regret or held me back.”

When asked about her relationship with her well-known sister, Jamie Lynn avoided discussing the matter. Britney has accused Jamie Lynn of being one of the causes of her long-lasting conservatorship. However, Jamie Lynn maintains that she loves every member of her family deeply. Last year, Jamie Lynn’s book “Things I Should Have Said” was criticized by Britney’s fans, and Britney herself spoke unfavorably about Jamie Lynn and their shared memories. Later on, Britney withdrew her statements.

The two sisters had a moment of reconciliation, during which Britney clarified that everything was fine between them and that their relationship had healed. However, in recent months, they have not been seen spending time together as a family.