Britney Spears’ mom Lynne visits her and Sam Asghari at their LA mansion

Britney Spears and her mom Lynne Spears may be on the path to reconciliation. The singer has been very open with her thoughts about her family and has said some intense things to and about her mom on Instagram. But news broke Wednesday night that Lynne paid a visit to Los Angeles.



©GettyImages



Britney and Lynne - February 22, 2000

In photos published by TMZ, the Spears matriarch arrived at LAX Wednesday morning and was driven to Britney’s manager and long-time friend’s home, Cade Hudson. The singer recently traveled to Mexico with Hudson.

Lynne took an Uber to Britney and her husband, Sam Asghari’s home, and they “chatted” for two and a half hours. Sam was also there. According to the outlet, the “Lucky” singer knew her mom was in town to see her but didn’t know what time she would arrive. They noted that the mother-daughter duo have been texting recently.

A source told TMZ that still hasn’t changed, saying Lynne is “committed to making it right with her daughter.”

When their reunion ended, Britney and her husband drove around in her car before returning home. The singer was behind the wheel and was photographed wearing sunglasses.



Britney and Lynne’s tumultuous relationship runs deep after her 13-year conservatorship. The singer has blasted her on Instagram with accusations, even telling her mom to “go f**k herself.” Lynne has made it clear she wants to reconcile, even begging Brintey to unblock her on the app.

The meeting might be because of Britney’s post offering to get coffee in December 2022. The “Oops I Did it Again” singer shared a photo of herself in Mexico with a caption about her mom. “Mom we can go have coffee together now !!! I’m treated as an equal … let’s have coffee and talk about it,” she wrote.

Britney’s post after they met

After the reunion, Britney shared a photo of the book “Right as Rain” by Bev Marshall with the caption “Good book.” According to goodreads, the emotional novel reveals a deep understanding of race in mid-century America’s South. It spans two decades in the Deep South, and tells the story of “Tee Wee and Icey–a cook and a housekeeper working side-by-side in rural Mississippi–as well as their children and the family that employs the two women, is a prism through which we view the universal: racial strife, shattered ties, secrets, and redemption.”

©GettyImages



Lynne and Britney - April 12, 2015