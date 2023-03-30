Britney Spears enjoys Mexico with Cade Hudson; Sam Asghari ditches his wedding ring

We now know where Britney Spears was headed with her longtime agent and friend, Cade Hudson- Mexico! The singer touched down via private jet at a private airport in Los Cabos, Mexico, and she looked happy to be in Hudson’s company. Their vacation comes amid reports there may be trouble in paradise with Sam Asghari.



Britney shared moments aboard the jet with her longtime friend, and she looked happy and carefree as she posed and hugged Hudson. The “Lucky” singer has been sharing memories from their trip, like a day on the beach.



She set the video to Jhayco, J Balvin, Bad Bunny,‘s “No Me Conoce (Remix),” as she enjoyed the Mexico sand, rolling around, stretching, and posing. It looked like Hudson was behind the camera, but she took some footage of him too. They even went in selfie mode, and it looked like Britney was really having a blast!



Hudson has worked with Britney for over a decade, and they’ve shared many memories. He was in her corner during the conservatorship and spoke out against speculation that he was on her father Jamie Spears’ side and was “brainwashing” her, calling for it to end.

Meanwhile, Asghari is currently in Los Angeles, and he’s not wearing his wedding ring. In photos published by Daily Mail, the actor and fitness trainer was spotted walking around the big city wearing a black T-shirt, camouflage sweats, and pink trainers.

Earlier this week, Heatworld claimed a source told them friends are worried they are heading towards a divorce. “Britney is still angry and frustrated about the way she was treated for all those years and often takes it out on Sam. It’s having a huge impact on their marriage, which is hanging by a thread,“ they reported. “She’s had crisis talks with friends and is very upset, but while everyone is sympathetic until she works on her own issues, it’s futile trying to fix the relationship.”

The couple has pushed back against rumors there is drama in the household. When TMZ released footage of them at a restaurant saying Asghari left Britney at the table, he responded by saying, “Fame comes with the territory and I went to get the car to get the hell out of there and people just thought I left but that didn’t happen.”

Then came reports by TMZ that Asghari, Britney’s manager, an interventionist, and doctors wanted to stage an intervention and convince her to get treatment and sequester her in a Los Angeles home for two months, with fears that she could die if she didn’t get help.

The actor insisted his wife was in control and the “intervention did not occur.” “My wife is in full control of her life and will continue to make all decisions involving her care regardless of circumstances,” Asghari said in a statement to Access Hollywood.

Britney responded to the rumors herself, “It makes me sick to my stomach that it’s even legal for people to make up stories that I almost died,“ she said on social media.

Whatever is going on it’s nice to see Britney is enjoying Mexico!