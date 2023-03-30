Gisele Bündchen shares photos with an environmental message

Gisele Bündchen has shared a post of a cause that’s near to her heart. The model shared various images of herself in nature and spread the news that she’d be one of the hosts of Luz Alliance’s upcoming gala in Miami.

The post shows various stunning images of Bündchen immersed in nature, including photos of her children and the various people in the organization that she has worked with. “From planting trees, regenerating springs and depleted soils, and protecting turtles, jaguars … everything impacts nature. The power of nature comes from its diversity, and it depends on it for survival,” she captioned the post.

“Now, together with The Luz Alliance Fund in partnership with @brazilfound on Saturday, May 20th in Miami, we are having a dinner to raise more funds to expand our efforts and have a more significant impact,” she wrote. Bündchen will be one of the co-hosts of the gala, and spoke to People to explain some of her work.

“Joining forces with Brazil Foundation, thought leaders, entrepreneurs, philanthropists, activists, and influential entertainers, and partnering with organizations working to build a better world creates a much bigger impact,” she said.

Bündchen kicked off 2023 in full gear, booking various important modeling gigs, and traveling to various locations for work and her personal enjoyment. She’s been spotted in Brazil, where she celebrated Carnival, and Costa Rica, where she spends time with some friends.