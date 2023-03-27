Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Gisele Bündchen continues to focus on her professional career and family life. The 42-year-old supermodel was recently spotted working on a new campaign for none other than luxury brand Louis Vuitton.
The model recently talked about her experience in the modeling world and her recent divorce, admitting that she has no regrets as she made her dreams come true of becoming a mom.
