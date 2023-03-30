Gwyneth Paltrow is at the center of a lawsuit that has many captivated, and closing arguments are today. It all goes back to February 26, 2016, on the bunny slope at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, where a man named Terry Sanders claimed the Shallow Hal star slammed into him, leaving him face down in the snow unconscious. The now 76-year-old man went to an emergency room with a concussion and four broken ribs.



©GETTY



Paltrow and Sanders

What makes the case interesting is that Paltrow alleges Sanders slammed into her. Sanders initially sought $3 million before dropping the amount to $300,000. Paltrow is countersuing for $1 plus attorney fees. The trial has become a bit of a spectacle with viral moments, including Sanders’ lawyer asking about her friendship with Taylor Swift. Paltrow’s courtroom outfits also have people captivated, with people saying she is right on brand. As we wait for the trial to end, here’s a definitive ranking of Paltrow’s best to worst courtroom looks.