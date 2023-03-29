Britney Spears looks happy as she reunites with her friend and longtime agent Cade Hudson

Britney Spears has reunited with her friend and longtime agent Cade Hudson. On Tuesday, the singer shared two photos smiling happily with Hudson aboard a private plane. It’s unclear where the friends were headed.

Britney looked to be in good spirits as she hugged Hudson. The “Oops I did it Again singer” left flowers, lips, and bows in the caption.

Hudson is an agent at Creative Artists Agency, one of the most prestigious. He worked with Britney for over a decade and was in her corner throughout the conservatorship. But there was a time when her fans thought he was brainwashing her and was on her father, Jamie Spears’ side.

In July 2021, he took a stance on social media writing, “I’ve kept my mouth shut for 12 + years on Britney. Enough is enough. After getting thousands of death threats, getting water bottles thrown at my head in bars from bystanders telling me I’m brainwashing her - Britney I’m now speaking up.”

“The system and the public failed her. Her new attorney is the best of the best and knows that the work has just begun but it’s progress & hope and that’s all we can ask for now until action can be taken,” he added.



The long-time friends used to party together. When Britney had her residency in las Vegas they were photographed partying at XS Nightclub.



©GrosbyGroup



Britney Spears and Cade Hudson in 2015

Hudson recently made headlines in January after Paris Hilton shared a photo of him and Britney smiling. People thought Hilton was making it look like the photo was taken at his birthday party, but Britney later said in a video she hadn’t been to a birthday party in years.





It started speculation among her fans that the photo was edited. Hilton spoke out denying it, pointing the finger at an app. “Some of these photos were taken on an iPhone so they ended up being blurry. So they used this app called Remini to make it look unblurry and sometimes the Ai distorts images” the author claimed. “Didn’t want to even dignify this with a response,” she added. “But some of these conspiracy theories are absolutely ridiculous.”

