Sam Asghari breaks silence on rumored marital issues with Britney Spears

Britney Spears and her husband Sam Asghari have recently made headlines after rumors of marital issues started going around. Following online speculations, the actor has decided to speak up about what is really happening, and the reason he took off his wedding ring.

Page Six reports that the actor’s publicist, Brandon Cohen, is denying all rumors of issues in their relationship. “Asghari simply took off his ring because he is currently filming a movie,” the publication shared, adding that Britney’s reps have yet to comment on the speculations.

Fans pointed out that both the singer and the actor were not wearing their wedding rings, with Britney being photographed arriving at LAX, preparing for her trip to Mexico with her friend and manager Cade Hudson.

It seems Sam was not able to join the pair for the tropical getaway, as he is currently on the set of his new project. Following reports of issues in their marriage, the actor showed off his wedding band on Instagram Stories, posting a selfie while on a plane.

Fans shared their concern for Britney, however Sam has said before that his relationship with the singer is going good and he denied being “controlling,” after conspiracy theories were posted online.

“I don’t even control what we have for dinner,” the actor said to TMZ back in December. “You know, in the past, there has been a lot of stuff going on, so I understand where [fans are] coming from,” he added. “They’re just being protective. If anything, they’re being good fans.”