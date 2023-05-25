Lindsay Lohan and her growing baby bump pose in a black swimsuit

Lindsay Lohan announced her pregnancy on March 14, 2023, and her baby bump is too cute. The iconic actress has fans spanning across generations happy that she is in love, and ready to become a mom. The “Parent Trap” star will soon welcome her baby with her husband, Bader Shammas, and a recent photo shows how far along she is!



It’s hard to tell exactly how many months Lohan is, but she’s definitely showing! The 36-year-old shared a photo Wednesday on Instagram for her 13.1 million followers wearing a black one-piece swimsuit. She happily smiled while she relaxed on an orange sun chair.

The “Falling for Christmas” star tagged her husband in the picture, but he has a private Instagram. The couple seems to be on a luxurious retreat in their home country, The United Arab Emirates.



On Tuesday, the actress, whose acting coach is Bernard Hiller, shared a photo inside a gorgeous swimming pool with a scenic background. She tagged Six Senses Zighy Bay, which is a resort located on the Northern Peninsula of Oman, only two hours from Dubai, where the couple lives.



The website described it as a village-inspired Zighy Bay resort in Oman that features villas, suites, and beachfront retreats, each with a private pool.

Supported by her loved ones

Lohan first shared photos of her baby bump on April 27, including moments from her baby shower. The mom-to-be glowed as she posed with the people she loved, including her previously estranged parents, Dina and Michael.



