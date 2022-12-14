Did you notice the nod to Mean Girls in Lindsay Lohan’s ‘Falling for Christmas?’

Lindsay Lohan is back, and if you haven’t seen her new movie Falling for Christmas, it’s streaming on Netflix! The fun holiday film follows spoiled hotel heiress Sierra Belmont (Lohan) as she suffers from amnesia after falling down a mountain on skis. The story will have you entertained, and so will her outfits, including one nod to her iconic film, Mean Girls.



The movie’s costume designer Emerson Alvarez recently talked to Page Six Style, where she revealed there was an ode to her Mean Girls character Cady Heron. There is a moment where Sierra sings along to “Jingle Bell Rock,” which if you remember, is a memorable scene in the 2004 movie.

They even released Lohan’s new rendition of “Jingle Bell Rock” which was a nostalgic moment for all her fans who have grown up watching her.

Sierra is wearing a bright pink ski suit in the scene, and every Mean Girls fan knows, “on Wednesdays we wear pink.” “I think this look was absolutely an intentional nod to ‘Mean Girls’ and I just love how over the top it turned out to be,” Alvarez told the outlet.

