Arnold Schwarzenegger 'Kindergarten Cop' child co-star recalls memorable time together

Arnold Schwarzenegger has starred in many films throughout his career. And while he's mostly known for his action films and his tough guy persona, he's been featured in various projects that showcase his comedic skills. "Kindergarten Cop" is one of his most memorable ones, seeing him as a detective forced to go undercover as a kindergarten teacher, resulting in many adorable and funny moments. One of his co-stars, Miko Hughes, has opened up about the experience of working with Schwarzenegger, and how it felt as a child to be working with one of the biggest film stars of the times.

Hughes was recently featured on the "Fullhouse Rewind" podcast, where he discussed his experience as a child star on the set of "Kindergarten Cop." The now 38-year-old actor discussed the positive experience of working with Schwarzenegger. "He was fantastic. He was very kind to all of the kids," he said.

"He was 'Mr. Serious Action Star' and this was kind of a character break. Kind of a fish-out-of-water situation for him, which was great. It seemed to do very well for him," Hughes revealed.

How the movie's most memorable line was developed

He also discussed one of the film's most memorable and quoted scenes, where Schwarzenegger enters the classroom of children for the first time, feeling immediately out of his comfort zone. "Boys have a penis, girls have a vagina," Hughes says memorably. He revealed that the moment was developed by the filmmakers after they watched Schwarzenegger interact with the kids. "The story I'm told is that they came to my parents and said they [wanted me] to say this line that's kind of provocative," he said. While his mother wasn't thrilled by the idea, she came around after a couple of days, granting her approval.

"She thought, 'That's gonna be the line everyone remembers' and went for it," he said. "And, yeah, now I'll forever be known as the 'boys have a penis, girls have a vagina' kid."