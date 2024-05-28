Arnold Schwarzenegger breaks a record ahead of FUBAR season 2

Arnold Schwarzenegger is breaking Guiness Records for the new season of “FUBAR.” The action series is currently in production, with Schwarzenegger and his team at Netflix deciding to build the world’s largest action figure to commemorate the occasion.

In a video shared by Netflix, Schwarzenegger holds up a regular-sized action figure. “This is not the ‘Kindgergarten Cop,’” he says in the video, referencing one of his older movies. “This is Luke Brunner, from ‘Fubar.’ This is the smallest Arnold ever, but season 2 is gonna be the biggest,” he continues, with the video showing the contruction of the action figure that was built on Netflix’s headquarters.

“It’s the biggest action figure ever built in the Guinness Book of World Records,” he explains. An average size action figure measures a little bit over 5 inches. The figure they built measures 265 inches, which equals to around 22 feet. “Next season’s action figure will be twice as big,” Schwarzenegger promised. “Season 2 ius coming. Enjoy!”

More info on FUBAR season 2

Production of the second season of “FUBAR” kicked off this May 26th. The season 1 cast will be making a return, including Schwarzenegger himself, Fortune Feimster, Travis Van Winkle, Jay Baruchel, Aparna Brielle, Andy Buckley, and more. Carrie-Anne Moss, known for her roles in the “Matrix” trilogy, has joined the cast for a new season.

A Netflix plot excerpt reveals that the new season of the series will have Brunner face off new foes, including a former romance, all while trying his best to save the world. “Luke Brunner (Schwarzenegger) is a veteran CIA operative who, up until recently, was on the verge of retirement. After his last mission in saving another operative — who just so happened to be his daughter Emma (Monica Barbaro) — he’s back and face-to-face with new villains,” reads the plot. “This one is an old flame from Luke’s past who threatens to destroy the world ... if she doesn’t destroy his life first.”