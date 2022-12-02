Lindsay Lohan wants you to drink Pepsi with milk this holiday season

Lindsay Lohan is Pepsi’s newest partner and she’s here to recommend some untraditional holiday drink.

Lohan, who’s experiencing a comeback following her Christmas film “Falling For Christmas”, stars in Pepsi’s new Holiday campaign, called “Pilk and Cookies.”

The ad shows Santa Claus preparing a “Pilk,” which is Pepsi and milk. He places the prepared drink next to a plate with cookies, which Lohan finds. She takes a drink from the glass and says, “That is one dirty soda, Santa.”

“Partnering with Pepsi to announce Pilk and Cookies has been an incredible experience,” said Lohan in a press release. “As someone who loves the holiday season and embracing new traditions, I was thrilled to have a little bit of fun with Pepsi and their take on the dirty soda. For people learning about Pilk for the first time, I won’t lie to you when I say I was a bit skeptical when I first heard of this pairing, but after my first sip I was amazed at how delicious it was, so I’m very excited for the rest of the world to try it.”

Dirty sodas have been experiencing a boom on TikTok, where different people pair a soda with some form of creamer. The trend was kickstarted by Olivia Rodrigo, who shared a photo holding a drink from Swig, a soda shop that makes these kinds of drinks. Per Eater, the hashtag #DirtySoda has over 700,000 videos on TikTok.

According to Vulture, the drink has roots in Utah and despite how weird it seems, it’s sort of an American staple. The publication did a review of it and claimed Pilk was kind of like a Coke float, but worse, which makes a lot of sense.

Pepsi’s challenge invites people to share their Pilk and Cookies, providing them with the opportunity to win a cash prize. 25 winners will be announced at the end of the year, with them having to follow Pepsi on social media and sharing a photo or video on the site of their choice.