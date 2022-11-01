Lindsay Lohan shares the best advice Al Pacino has given her

Lindsay Lohan is one of the biggest names around, and while she has been around A-listers and Saudi Crown Princes, there is still one person who makes her nervous. The actress is getting ready for the release of her new film on Netflix, Falling For Christmas, and in a rare interview with Cosmpolitan, she shared some insight into her life.





When asked who still makes her nervous after all her experience in the industry, Lohan revealed it’s Al Pacino.

As noted by the outlet, the actors first crossed paths in London in 2014 when she was starring in the play Speed-the-Plow, written by his friend David Mamet. Since then, they have talked over the phone, and she told Cosmo, “I actually have asked him for a lot of advice for a lot of things, especially work-wise and just life-wise, just because he’s a great person to talk to.”



She went on to share a hilarious story about the last time they saw each other in person. The actress was at a restaurant in San Francisco with her husband Bader Shammas and his family when she thought her waiter was bringing their food to a different table. “I was like, ‘Oh no, he’s taking that to the other table,’ and then I realized he was blocking a paparazzi flash,” she explained. Lilo thanked the water when he came back. “And he goes, ‘Oh. No, I wasn’t blocking it for you. Al Pacino’s here,” she said.

Lilo went over to go say hi, and even asked him to take a picture. “I don’t get nervous talking to him on the phone, but I was nervous this time. And I was like, ‘Is it okay if we take a picture? We need to photograph this moment,’” the Parent Trap star said.

When asked what the best advice he’s ever given her, she said The Godfather star always says, “focus on your craft when it comes to your work.” “And I think that’s really important. Don’t let other outside things blur your vision,” Lohan reflected.