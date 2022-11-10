Lindsay Lohan and husband Bader Shammas make red carpet debut at the premiere of her new film

Lindsay Lohan is bringing all the glamour for the premiere of her new Netflix film Falling for Christmas! The Hollywood star looked stunning walking the red carpet in New York City, walking hand in hand with her husband Bader Shammas.

The couple were all smiles making their official red carpet debut, posing for the cameras and wrapping their arms around each other. Fans of the actress were excited to see Lindsay with her husband, as he showed his support amid her long awaited comeback.

The 36-year-old star wore a sheer floral Valentino gown, paired with platform heels, and accessorized with minimal jewelry, wearing her hair pulled back and showing her beautiful makeup look.

The 35-year-old businessman from Dubai, went for a classic look. Bader wore a black suit and a white-button up, sharing a sweet moment with his wife for the important event, 5 months after their wedding ceremony.

‘Falling for Christmas’ has been officially released on Netflix, and viewers can expect to see a different side of Lindsay, as she is set to play the role of Sierra Belmont, a newly engaged heiress, who suffers an accident during the holidays.