Christopher Reeve's son will have a cameo in new 'Superman' movie

Christopher Reeve's son, Will, looks very similar to his father. In a new interview, Will revealed that he will have a cameo appearance on "Superman: Legacy," the new film that will explore the character that his father made famous onscreen.

© Heidi Gutman Will Reeve on 'Good Morning America'

Will, who works as a correspondent for Good Morning America and is very used to being surrounded by cameras, revealed that shooting the film was a different experience. “I know the folks making the film, and they’ve been so kind to me and my family, and I had a free day, so we made it [happen],” he said to TMZ.

“I don’t know what I’m allowed to say,” he said. “It was a really great experience; they were super friendly; it was quick, easy…I was actually more nervous doing that than I am whenever I’m on TV for my normal job because there were so many people around and I had to memorize one line, but still!” It's rumored that Will will play a news anchor in the film.

"Superman: Legacy" is slated to premiere in theaters within a year, on July 11, 2025. The movie stars David Corenswet as Superman and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. Plot descriptions of the film reveal the story appears to be a relatively straightforward take on Superman, akin to the Christopher Reeve films, which had him dealing with his alien heritage and human upbringing. The film co-stars Nicholas Hoult as villain Lex Luthor and Milly Alcock as Supergirl.

© GettyImages Christopher Reeve played Superman in several films

More about Christopher Reeve's kids

Over the past year, Will and his siblings, Matthew and Alexandra, have had various public appearances. They all seem to value their father's legacy and importance, being involved in the making and release of "Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story."

Alexandra has called the documentary a "beautiful gift," per Variety. “[To] see your parent’s life told in its totality… to see a life well lived on screen and in its full complexity. We wanted people to see the highs and lows, the public facade, and what’s happening at home.”