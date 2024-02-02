Glenn Close discusses the tight bond between Robin Williams and Christopher Reeve

The friendship between Christopher Reeve and Robin Williams is one of the topics explored in the documentary “Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story.” Glenn Close is featured in the film, and revealed that the friendship between Reeve and Williams made each of the men better.

Christopher Reeve and Robin Williams

Close is featured in the film, discussing the friendship between the two. “I always felt that if Chris was still around, Robin would still be alive,” said Close.

In a separate occasion, Close described their connection as “the stuff of legend.” "Their friendship, their connection, is the stuff of legend. It not only endured, but became a life-giving force sustaining them both," she said at the 2017 annual gala of the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation.

Close shared some of her memories while working with Williams on the film “Garp.” “On Friday evenings, Chris would literally swoop in, piloting his own plane, scoop Robin up, and away they would fly for the weekend,” she said. “On Sunday, late afternoon, Chris would swoop back in and deliver Robin back — I have to say a little worse for wear.”

Christopher Reeve was known for his portrayal of Superman

More about the documentary

“Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story” premiered over the past month at the Sundance Film Festival. The movie explored Reeve’s life and career, highlighting moments before and after the horseback riding accident that left him paralyzed.

The film was directed by Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui, and was made with the approval of Reeve’s three kids: Matthew, Alexandra, and William.

