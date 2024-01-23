Christopher Reeve’s kids attend documentary’s emotional Sundance premiere

Christopher Revee’s story is being explored in a new documentary. The film, called “Super/Man: The Christpher Revee Story” recounts Revee’s acting career and the paralysis that affected the rest of his life after a horseback accident on 1995. The film premiered in Sundance Film Festival to great acclaim, with audiences sobbing through its runtime. Reeve’s children, Matthew, Alexandra, and Will, were in attendance, and discussed the film in a Q&A that took place after the screening.

©GettyImages



Matthew, Alexandra and Will Reeve

Reeve’s story has long been a source of inspiration for Hollywood, with the documentary showing how one moment changed the rest of his life. Despite the hurdles Reeve faced, he received support from his family and decided to dedicate the rest of his lifee to inspire others with his story, becoming an advocate for disability rights.

Matthew, Alexandra, and William were in Park City, Utah and took interviews from journalists, opening up about their father and their family life. They opened up about the vulnerable process of making the documentary and providing the filmmakers, Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui, with access to their most personal home videos and footage. "We knew we wanted, if we were ever going to do this, it had to be the right time and the right team," said William. "And that we were going to give over our archive, our home movies, sit for some raw and vulnerable interviews, and then place all of our trust and faith in the team that had assembled around us and see what they came back with."

"And the end result here is remarkable, so our trust has certainly been rewarded.”

©GettyImages



The flmmakers and Reeve’s children

Christopher Reeve’s career

Christopher Reeve was known for his portrayal of Superman in the films “Superman,” “Superman 2,” “Superman 3,” and “Superman 4.” His performance of Clark Kent remains the standard. While many actors have since taken on the role and tried their best to measure up to Reeve, his performance has a special place in people’s hearts.

Reeve died in 2004 from cardiac arrest. Following his death, his family set up a foundation in his name. His children now serve on the board of directors at the “Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation,” which conducts research on spinal cord injuries.

Related Video: 'Wednesday': Jenna Ortega says there will be 'more horror' on Season 2 Loading the player...