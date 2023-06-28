Exciting news for Superman fans! James Gunn has chosen David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan to star in the upcoming Superman: Legacy film. Six actors auditioned for the lead roles, and Gunn filmed screen tests over the June 17 weekend.

Nicholas Hoult and Tom Brittney were also considered for the role of Superman/Clark Kent, while Emma Mackey and Phoebe Dynevor were in the running for the role of Daily Planet reporter Lois Lane. Corenswet will anchor a new universe as Superman, and fans can’t wait to see what he brings to the role.

©GettyImages



David Corenswet attends the “Pearl” Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at Royal Alexandra Theatre on September 12, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario.

Only three actors in movies have portrayed the character of Superman. Christopher Reeve’s portrayal in 1978’s Superman is considered a career-defining performance that launched the modern superhero genre.

Brandon Routh played the character in 2006’s Superman Returns, which was not a box-office success. Henry Cavill starred in 2013’s Man of Steel, which launched the DC Extended Universe and made him a fan-favorite for portraying Clark Kent. Cavill went on to appear in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League before taking a break from the role. He made a cameo in Black Adam in 2022 and expressed his interest in returning to the role of Superman before DC’s revamp plans, which included casting a younger actor.

©Getty Images



Christopher Reeve, Brandon Routh, and Henry Cavill

Superman: Legacy is expected to be released on July 11, 2025, with the director’s hope of starting production in 2024.

Now that David and Rachel have secured their spot, Gunn will continue with the casting search for characters Lex Luthor and The Authority.

Corenswet’s latest role in Legacy marks a significant turning point in his career

The actor gained attention for his performances in Ryan Murphy’s The Politician and Hollywood, HBO’s We Own This City, and A24’s horror sequel Pearl. Corenswet is set to star in the Apple series Lady in the Lake and the upcoming Twister sequel, Twisters.

Rachel Brosnahan, known for her award-winning series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, gained recognition for her role in House of Cards and received an Emmy nomination.

Lois Lane, a character from the Superman franchise, is played by three different actresses on the big screen

Margot Kidder delivered a memorable and charismatic performance in the original Superman film and its sequels alongside Christopher Reeve. Kate Bosworth portrayed Lois in Superman Returns (2006), and Amy Adams brought the character to life in Man of Steel (2016) as well as the films Dawn of Justice (2016) and Justice League (2017).