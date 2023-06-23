[EXCLUSIVE] Natalie Morales: The actress and director is making her mark in Hollywood

That’s awesome. And you mentioned rejection. How have you been able to overcome that as an actress? I’m an actor too, and it’s really hard being in this industry. Just constantly facing rejection. Having casting directors tell you ‘You’re not Latina enough, can you do that with an accent?’ All these little things. Is that something that you’ve had to overcome or deal with?

The only way to survive with your brain and mental health mostly intact in the business that is built around rejection is by really trying to forget about it, not taking it personally, and keep moving on. But more importantly, I think for me, it was important to write and direct and to do my own stuff because then I had some agency over what I was doing. I think as an actor, it can feel very much like you’re always waiting for someone to give you the opportunity to do your art, which is very hard as an artist to just always be asking for permission to do your art; it gets frustrating. I think especially as a Latina like you were saying. It’s very hard to know that you are doing great and your friends are doing great, and you’re not getting cast in something simply because the people in charge aren’t seeing what you see. Because I think until we get Latino people in executive positions at studios and in studio head positions at studios, it’s going to remain not great because the people making those decisions need to understand that their perspective isn’t the only one. And it’s hard for people to understand that unless you have other people’s perspectives making those decisions. I think what’s funny in our communities is not necessarily funny in the way that people have been writing and casting Latino people for years. I think all of us in the Latino spectrum have been like, “No, we don’t speak Spanglish that way. I don’t say ‘abuela’ every two minutes. I don’t randomly start dancing salsa.” That’s not how Latino people work. And it’s because the people making these decisions are putting that on us. And then like you said, saying, “You’re not Latina enough, you’re not this enough.” When that’s not true, that’s not even a thing.

It’s been weird for me in that case because I don’t really fit the stereotypes that Latinas have been in this industry for so long, which is one of three archetypal things, like a maid, a sexy seductress, or a tough Nuyorican girl. And the Nuyorican girl can be from LA, it can be from Texas, can be whatever. But it’s always that those three, some amalgamation of those three. I don’t really fit any of those, and I feel really almost weird doing those. I can act as a Southern lady more easily than I can act as a tough Nuyorican girl because I called my own bullshit on that. So it’s interesting to shove your way into this business in a way that they don’t see you, which is what I’ve been trying to do. I’ve just been trying to be like, ‘Hi, we’re all different. It’s not the stereotypes that you have been putting on TV and film for this long amount of time.’