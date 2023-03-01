Glenn Close supports Linedy Genao at the Bad Cinderella preview on Broadway

Linedy Genao is ready to take the stage. The actress is starring in the new musical, Bad Cinderella, which is currently in previews, and is the first Latina/Domincan-American to originate an Andrew Lloyd Webber Broadway-bound musical.



Genao has been sharing her journey on Instagram, and she had a very special guest in the audience at her show Tuesday night. The actress shared a photo with Glenn Close, a former leading lady for Webber. “From one [Andrew Lloyd Webber] leading lady to another! (pinch me PLEASE)” she wrote in the caption.



Genoa thanked Close for coming to the show, saying it was “an absolute HONOR” to meet her. “Thank you so much for your kind words I will cherish for the rest of my life,” she continued.



Close played Norma Desmond, a silent-film actress desperate for a comeback in Webber’s, Sunset Boulevard in the 1990s, winning a Tony award for the role in 1995. She reprised the role in its revival in 2017.

It’s not the first time Close has supported the rising star. In February the production shared an adorable video showing Genao watching a special message from Close, Betty Buckley, and Elaine Paige, who were all former leading ladies of a Webber musical. Buckley was the faded “glamour cat” Grizabella in Cats (1982), while Paige played Eva Perón in the first production of Webber’s Evita in 1978.