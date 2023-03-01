Rachel Zegler talks about her first crush, Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu’s advice, and more

Shazam! Fury of the Gods hits theaters on March 17, 2023, and the powerhouse cast includes Rachel Zegler. The 21-year-old Colombian- American has taken Hollywood by storm after making her film debut as Maria Vasquez in the 2021 remake of West Side Story.

Zegler plays Anthea in Shazam! Fury of the Gods, the younger sister of Hespera (Helen Mirren) and Kalypso (Lucy Liu). Ahead of its release HOLA! USA had the opportunity to talk to the rising star, where she opened up about her time on set, her first crush, why her parents are her heroes, and more.



©DC Studios





What a fun cast. I’m assuming you have so many fun memories when you think about your time on set, but what is one you will always hold on to?

Oh gosh. I mean there really are so many, just like you said. This is such, an amazing group of people that really meld so well together, and there’s just such a familial gel that comes with working on a movie like this. I think every second I got to spend with Jack was so wonderful. We spent a lot of time together, and I really got to know the intricacies of the way his, at the time, 17-year-old mine worked. I learned so much about teenagers that I really didn’t know when I was on that set. But he made me laugh a lot, and I got to kind of be in on the inside jokes between him and Asher, which was really great. I take that friendship with me wherever I go.



©DC Studios





And I love that you and Jack are kind of the only ones with a real love story here. Do you remember who your first crush was?

Oh my God. Yeah, I do. It was in kindergarten, and I had a crush on a boy in kindergarten, but he even as we grew up. We went to school together until we were in the sixth or seventh grade. So I knew him for a long time, and I had a crush on him for the majority of that time, but he was in love with my best friend, and that’s okay. So I never moved in on that because, girl code.

Yeah. That’s loyalty right there, .

I actually saw him again a couple of years later. I think I had just booked West Side Story, and he gave me this huge hug, and he was very sweet about it. It was really nice.



That’s really sweet. So working alongside Lucy Liu and Helen Mirren must have been an incredible experience. Did they offer you any advice that stuck with you in terms of career or even just life?