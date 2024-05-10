John Leguizamo reveals he regrets turning down playing Nigel on ‘The Devil Wears Prada’

John Leguizamo has had a prolific career spanning decades, marked by various roles across film, television, and theater. However, in a recent interview with Business Insider, Leguizamo revealed some intriguing insights into roles he almost took but ultimately passed on, shedding light on the intricate decisions actors face in navigating their careers.

One notable role that Leguizamo disclosed turning down was that of Nigel Kipling in the 2006 hit film The Devil Wears Prada. The character, portrayed by Stanley Tucci in the final production, was a pivotal figure serving as a mentor to the protagonist, Andy Sachs, played by Anne Hathaway. Reflecting on this decision, Leguizamo admitted having remorse for turning it down. “Oh yeah. The Devil Wears Prada, the Stanley Tucci part,” he said when asked if he had regrets.

Although he never revealed the reasons, this decision may leave some fans wondering what could have been, considering Tucci’s acclaimed performance in the role. Others also consider it a missed opportunity from the actor, as he would have helped to have Latino representation in camera.

In The Devil Wears Prada, Nigel Kipling emerges as a character of considerable depth, serving as both a confidant and a guiding force for Andy Sachs as she navigates the cutthroat world of fashion journalism. Tucci’s portrayal garnered widespread acclaim, contributing significantly to the film’s critical and commercial success.

Directed by David Frankel and based on Lauren Weisberger’s novel, The Devil Wears Prada captivated audiences with its sharp wit, compelling characters, and intelligent commentary on the fashion industry. Meryl Streep’s commanding performance as the formidable Miranda Priestly earned her widespread praise and numerous accolades, solidifying the film’s place as a modern classic.

Oscar-winning actress Meryl Streep with actors Anne Hathaway and Stanley Tucci at the photo call for “Devil Wears Prada” during the 32nd American Film Festival of Deauville.

In addition to The Devil Wears Prada, Leguizamo mentioned two other roles he passed on: a part in the animated film Happy Feet, originally voiced by Robin Williams, and a role in Mr. & Mrs. Smith, played by Vince Vaughn.

Despite missing out on these particular roles, Leguizamo’s career has been defined by remarkable versatility, which has left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry.