John Leguizamo shows support for the LGBTQ community: ‘My trans brothers and sisters’

John Leguizamo is voicing his support for the LGBTQ community with a very special message. The Hollywood star decided to show support for his “trans brothers and sisters” on social media, sharing his love for his friends, family, and colleagues.

Fans of the actor applauded him for publicly acknowledging his support, with many referencing his iconic character Chi Chi Rodriguez in the 1995 film ‘To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything, Julie Newmar’

©GettyImages



Wesley Snipes, Patrick Swayze and John Leguizamo in ‘To Wong Foo Thanks for Everything, Julie Newmar’

“I’m all for trans and lgbtq+ cause love is love. How beautiful is that” the actor wrote. “You want to be a woman or a man I’m with you.” He also explained that many of his loved ones have influenced him in many positive aspects of his life. “You impact my life in so many great ways. My fam, my friends, my co-workers, and colleagues. I’m on your team.”

Leguizamo was praised by his fans and peers for being “a true king.” Anne Hathaway commented with a fist bump emoji, as she is known for being a true ally. Non-binary actor Mason Alexander Park also shared his admiration. “To see this from someone I have admired for ages – particularly for your remarkable work in To Wong Fu – this means so much.”

“I knew Toulouse would never let me down,” one person wrote about his character in Moulin Rouge. “This is very sweet,” someone else commented, adding, “Glad to see one of my childhood crushes is still amazing,” with a short clip from the 1996 film Romeo + Juliet.