Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt reunite after 17 years of ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ release

Although released less than two decades ago, “The Devil Wears Prada” is one of the most beloved and iconic American comedy-drama films in the entertainment industry. Although many argue that the 2006 film script glamorizes work toxicity and is far from what people tolerate today, the movie, starred by Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway, it is a guilty pleasure for fashion lovers and writers.

Seventeen years after its release, two stars of the movie, directed by David Frankel and produced by Wendy Finerman, have reunited to reminisce about the moment they connected even before hitting the filming set.

“I remember walking into the room and turning and meeting you. In my head — instant thought — I was like, ”What a movie star!“ Hathaway told Blunt during Variety’s Actors on Actors interview. ”You were shedding stardust. Then we went for coffee. I took you for a walk around where I live.“

According to Emily, although Anne was a well-known name in Hollywood then, she didn’t treat her as a newcomer. “I was so green coming into that situation. And you were like the warmest embrace,” Blunt said. “Even though you were a colossal movie star at that time, you treated me like a complete equal. You are one of the people I’ve known longest. We’ve known each other for 18 years.”

“We just had a joy bomb of a time on that movie. I don’t know if any of us knew it was going to become what it did. It’s quoted to me every week. It will be the movie that changed my life,” Emily, who is a Golden Globe Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award winner, told Hathaway.

A big red shoe, tribute to ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ are display during the ‘Meryl’s decisions’ meeting with students during the Princesa de Asturias Awards 2023 at the La Fabrica de Armas cultural center on October 18, 2023 in Oviedo, Spain.

“The Devil Wears Prada” was released in the United States on June 30th. The movie was well-reviewed by critics. Meryl Streep’s performance earned her numerous awards and nominations, including the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Comedy or Musical. She was also nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress and the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role.

Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt also received favorable performance reviews and nominations. The film grossed over $326 million worldwide, a great success against its $41 million budget. It was the 12th highest-grossing film worldwide in 2006.

Even though the film is set in the fashion world and references well-known establishments and people within that industry, most designers and other fashion notables avoided appearing as themselves due to fears of displeasing Vogue editor Anna Wintour, who is widely believed to have been the inspiration for the character Miranda Priestly. However, many designers allowed their clothes and accessories to be used in the film, making it one of the most expensively costumed films in history. Anna Wintour later overcame her skepticism and said she liked the film, especially Meryl Streep’s performance.