Antonio Banderas shares his favorite memory with Salma Hayek: ‘Almost took me to tears’

Eleven years ago you said Puss in Boots was a ‘supporting actor and now he’s a star.’ Do you remember the moment you realized you were a star?

Not really. Not in my case. I guess it depends on what career, you may have a big success very early in your career, extraordinary success, and then you realize, ‘oh, something’s happening’ and it’s an impact. But in my particular case, it wasn’t like that. It was very progressive. I started with theater. I mean, I’m talking about 50 years ago, right? And then I started with little characters in movies, and it was something that little by little was growing, not suddenly. So it came to me in a much more natural way. And I had time to see the dangers that surround celebrities and being famous and all the parallel lives that exist around actors. Me, I said to myself very early in my career, ‘what am I here for?’ I’m here for what happens between action and cut. I’m here for what happens from the moment the curtain goes up and the curtain goes down. That’s my life. Everything else that is happening around you, of course, you have to play with it in the best possible way. But the important thing is the other stuff. So I grew into being a star very little by little.