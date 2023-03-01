Tom Holland shows his admiration for Zendaya after seeing her stunning red carpet look

Tom Holland and Zendaya are definitely one of the most beloved couples in Hollywood. And if you have been keeping up with their romantic relationship from the start, you know by now that the 26-year-old actor is the number one fan of the 26-year-old ‘Euphoria’ star.

The pair are also known for keeping their personal life private, which means their interactions on social media and in public are very rare. But with Zendaya’s recent fashion moments on the red carpet, Tom couldn’t help but to demonstrate his love and admiration for the successful actress.

Zendaya wore a Versace Couture dress at the NAACP Image Awards over the weekend, walking the red carpet and posing for the cameras in the stunning ensemble. Fans of the ‘Spider-man’ star remember that he took a social media break for his mental health, making online users surprised when they saw his comment on his girlfriend’s post, which gained over 57,000 likes.

Tom kept it simple and decided to drop three heart-eye emojis, with fans of the couple going crazy after he showed his admiration for her incredible look. “You look SO beautiful,” Donatella Versace also wrote, and Naomi Campbell added, “DIVINE.”

Many of Zendaya’s celebrity friends took the time to praise her return to the red carpet. Gigi Hadid wrote, “Insaaaanity,” Penelope Cruz commented, “Madre Mia!” and Kaia Gerber added, “Ultimately yes.”