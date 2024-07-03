Lindsay Lohan celebrates her 38th birthday with a stunning selfie

Lindsay Lohan is celebrating her 38th birthday! The former Disney star has shared a selfie and a message on social media, sharing some positivity with her followers and some of the hopes she has for the next year.

Lohan shared the photo on Instagram, showing herself smiling brightly at the camera while wearing a birthday tiara. She's wearing a white shirt and stands in front of some greenery. "Another trip around the sun," she wrote in the post's caption, adding various celebratory emojis. "Grateful for every moment and cherishing every second of everyday and all of the beautiful things life has to offer. Feeling blessed. Thank you for all of the lovely birthday wishes."

The actress has had a busy couple of years, getting married to her husband Bader Shammas, and having their first child together, a boy named Luai. Aside from big changes in her personal life, Lohan is also busy with work. She has a partnership with Netflix that has resulted in two films, "Irish Wish" and "Falling for Christmas," and the exciting sequel to "Freaky Friday." For the latter, she's reuniting with her co-star from the original film, Jamie Lee Curtis, who plays her mother. The film also stars franchise vets Chad Michael Murray, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Rosalind Chao, and welcomes newcomers Manny Jacinto, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, and more.

More details about 'Freaky Friday 2'

"Freaky Friday 2" will be directed by Nisha Ganatra, and is set decades after the events of the first film. According to a plot that has been released, the film follows Anna (Lohan), who has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As she navigates the difficulties of merging two families, she and Tess (Curtis) experience more magical switches, creating plenty of opportunities for drama and comedy.

The film is produced by Disney, who claims the film will have a theatrical release at some point in 2025.