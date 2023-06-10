Lindsay Lohan tells the sweet story of how she met her husband in Dubai

Lindsay Lohan is sharing more details about her family life with her husband Bader Shammas. The pair are preparing to welcome their new baby, and the Hollywood star is sharing her excitement to become a mom, following her private wedding ceremony in April 2022.

The actress revealed to Allure during a recent interview that she had a sweet interaction with the 36-year-old businessman in a restaurant in Dubai when they first met. Lindsay was with a group of friends while Bader was at the restaurant with colleagues. “I said, ‘You look like someone I know.’ He was like, ‘No, I don’t, who?’” she told the publication. “And then I said to him, ‘I feel like you’re the person I’m going to be with forever.’ I’d never been able to talk to someone like this.”

She went on to explain that they talked for hours that night. The pair started their romance and the financier proposed during the filming of her latest film ‘Falling for Christmas’ in Utah, which coincidentally was part of her character’s storyline in the movie.

Lindsay also talked about the moment she found out about her pregnancy while promoting the movie in New York City. “I think I might be pregnant,” she told her mom, which prompted her to take a pregnancy test and confirmed the news. “It was so unexciting,” she said. “I walked into the room, I threw the test down. I was like, ‘Guess what?’ He goes, ‘We are?’”

The star confessed that she “can’t wait to see what the feeling is and what it’s like to just be a mom,” revealing that she is overwhelmed “in a good way,” and has been feeling very emotional awaiting the arrival of her baby.