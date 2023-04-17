Lindsay Lohan celebrates her baby shower: ‘Glowing mama-to-be’

Lindsay Lohan is preparing to welcome her first child with her husband Bader Shammas. The Hollywood star shared a very sweet moment with her friends and family over the weekend, celebrating her baby shower.

Following her pregnancy announcement in March, a close source to the actress revealed to Page Six that she was “feeling great” and is “thrilled” to start her motherhood journey.

“Flew into town to shower my gorgeous preggers bestie and glowing mama-to-be,” Lindsay’s friend, Juliet Angus, wrote on Instagram. “So excited to be an uncle for the first time,” Dakota Lohan posted on social media.

Lindsay shared a series of photos on Instagram Stories, including one with her sister Aliana. “I am the luckiest woman in the world,” the star previously said, explaining that she was “blessed and excited” to be expecting a baby with Shammas.

The 36-year-old star revealed to TMZ that she is thrilled to become a new mom. “We are very excited for our new family member to arrive and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!” the actress said to the publication.

“She’s come a long way and she’s happy and healthy,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “First Paris Hilton and now Lindsay Lohan… Congratulations.”

“I am so happy for you,” Kathy Hilton wrote, while Quinta Bronson commented, “Omg congrats Lindsay!” Donatella Versace also congratulated Lindsay, adding star emojis, and Elizabeth Gillies wrote, “Congratulations!!!!”