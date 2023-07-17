Lindsay Lohan gives birth to first child: The meaning behind her baby boy’s name

Lindsay Lohan is officially a new mom! The Hollywood star has welcomed her first child with her husband Bader Shammas in Dubai. The pair have shared their excitement, as their rep revealed to Page Six that the celebrity family is “over the moon in love” following the birth of their baby boy, named Luai.

The baby’s name has a very special meaning. Luai is said to be a “shield or protector” in Arabic, as well as a strong and steady person. Lindsay has been documenting every step of her pregnancy, spending quality time with her family and friends, and showing her new nursery in a recent photoshoot.

A close source to the actress previously said to People that “Motherhood has always been something that was in the cards for her, but it was a matter of when the time was right and she was ready.”

Lindsay’s mom, Dina Lohan, also said to the publication that she is “literally over the moon,” to welcome Luai. “I’m so happy, I can’t stop smiling,“ she said. “It’s incredible. We’re just so excited. It’s just such a beautiful thing for my child! And I love babies. Who doesn’t”

The actress went on to say GMA that she is thrilled to experience “what it’s like to just be a mom,” admitting that she shed “happy tears” when she first found out about the pregnancy.

